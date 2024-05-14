International Nurses Day observed by Dibrugarh-based NGO, Socio Educational Welfare Association

DIBRUGARH: The International Nurses Day was observed by a Dibrugarh-based NGO, Socio Educational Welfare Association (SEWA). Eighty elderly caregivers SEWA took part in the programme. SEWA was empanelled as an elderly care giving agency by the Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship in 2021 under a project sponsored by the North Eastern Council Government of India.

Participating in the programme as chief guest, Air Marshall Anjan Kr Gogoi (Retd) PVSM AVSM VSM has expressed appreciation to all the care givers of SEWA for demonstrating high value dedication.

In his speech, he said that the North Eastern Council (NEC) is funding to develop a sustainable model of elderly caregiving service in all the north eastern states, and investing in this care sector has the potential to create livelihood opportunities while at the same time allow elderly people to get quality care at home.

Air Marshall (Retd) Gogoi mentioned that the elderly caregiving programme of the NEC GOI is striving to shift perceptions and demonstrate how strategic promotion in the caregiving sector can result in significant economic and societal advantages.

He also spoke about the compliance of core institutional values for each organisation that dealt with such social work initiatives in society.

In connection with the event, SEWA felicitated Aruna Baruah, retired nursing trainer of Assam Medical College Hospital, for her contribution to the nursing service in this region as well as the elderly caregiving programme of SEWA.

Speaking on the occasion, Aruna Baruah offered gratitude for honouring her. She also spoke on the life of Florence Nightingale and how she is the pioneer in promoting nursing as a professional course to benefit humans in care and treatment.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Nazrana Ahmed, chairperson of the Assam Tea Planters Association, also spoke on the challenges faced by nurses and caregivers. In her speech, she also provided light on the legal rights of caregivers and the necessity to safeguard their rights.

Rewarding and reorganising will assist the caregivers in developing the mental fortitude required to continue the care giving services while also catering to their own needs.

With this objective Bristi Borgohain Assistant Professor Centre for Social Work Studies, Dibrugarh University delivered a speech on the need of sound mental health at workplace and necessary skills to manage emotions.

The meeting was also attended by Dr. Rama Prasad Mehdi as a special guest, who, speaking on the occasion, praised SEWA Caregivers for delivering a very important role in care sector. The programme was also attended by Dr K M Bhagawati, Principal DHSK Commerce College and Dr Rajee Konwar, Former Principal of DHSK College.

Earlier speaking on the occasion, Arfan Hussain, Director of SEWA, said that since 2012, SEWA has been promoting elderly caregiving services under its flagship programme, SEWA KARMI, which was initiated under the leadership of late founder president Shanti Gogoi.

SEWA has demonstrated a model by converting the unorganized service sector of elderly caregiving into an organized caregiving sector that includes comprehensive health care services to the elderly at all levels to meet the growing health needs of the elderly. He also highlighted the SEWA KARMI Programme.

In the meeting, Altaf Hussain, General Secretary of SEWA, offered the welcome address. In connection with the event, SEWA distributed a personal kit to all its caregivers. The kit includes a pair of shoes and slippers, one insulated lunch box, insulated water bottle, a towel, an umbrella and also a bag.

