International seminar on Environment Day at District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) Morigaon

A CORRESPONDENT

MORIGAON: In observance of World Environment Day, the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Morigaon, in collaboration with Cotton University, Guwahati, and Bodoland University, Kokrajhar, organised an international seminar on the theme ‘Environment at the Crossroads: Balancing Development with Sustainability,’ at the DIET Morigaon auditorium. The seminar, which kicked off on Friday, concluded on Saturday. A major attraction of the event was the release of DIET Morigaon’s annual magazine ‘Rashmi,’ showcasing the academic and creative achievements of students and faculty members.

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