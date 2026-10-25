International seminar on Gurudev Kalicharan Brahma and Mahatma Gandhi held in New Delhi

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KOKRAJHAR: Gurudev Kalicharan Brahma Trust (GKBT), in collaboration with Gandhi Hindustani Sahitya Sabha, organised an international seminar on the theme ‘Gurudev Kalicharan Brahma and Mahatma Gandhi: Empowerment of Indigenous Societies’ at Gandhi Hindustani Sahitya Sabha, Rajghat, New Delhi, on Friday.

Ratanlal Brahma of GKBT informed The Sentinel that the seminar marked the fulfilment of a long-cherished dream of the Trust to promote the life, philosophy, and contributions of Gurudev Kalicharan Brahma, particularly his role in the social, educational, and cultural empowerment of indigenous communities. The event brought together distinguished scholars, eminent personalities, community leaders, and delegates to deliberate on the relevance of the ideals of Gurudev Kalicharan Brahma and Mahatma Gandhi in contemporary society.

Sources said that the inaugural session was chaired by Dr Ajit Boro, President of the GKBT, who highlighted the significance of preserving Gurudev’s legacy and promoting his ideals among future generations.

Urkhao Gwra Brahma, former Cabinet Minister of Assam and Sahitya Akademi award recipient, delivered the inaugural speech, while Prof Ramesh C Bhardwaj, former Vice-Chancellor of Maharishi Valmiki University, Haryana, delivered the keynote address. The seminar was graced by special guests Prof Chand Kiran Saluja, eminent educationist; Prof Neelam Asthana, Director of Lady Irwin College, University of Delhi. A floral tribute was also paid to Gurudev Kalicharan Brahma by prominent representatives and dignitaries.

The technical session featured presentations by Prof Narita Michihiro of Tenri University, Japan and Prof RK Vashistha of Australia, who shared their scholarly perspectives on the seminar’s central theme of indigenous empowerment and the enduring relevance of the two great personalities.

The event witnessed active participation and cooperation from members of GKBT, delegates of the Delhi Bodo Association, and members of the Delhi Unit of the All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU).