Nagaon celebrates 77th Republic Day; Minister Nandita Gorlosa unfurls Tricolour

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: The 77th Republic Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm in Nagaon district. Minister Nandita Gorlosa unfurled the Tricolour at a ceremony held at Nagaon Sports Association's playground in Nurul Amin Stadium on Monday.

The event was attended by dignitaries including local MLA Rupak Sarmah, District Commissioner Devasish Sharma, and Superintendent of Police Swapnaneel Deka.

During the event, the minister paid floral tributes to national leaders and freedom fighters, including Mahatma Gandhi, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, and Gopinath Bordoloi. The event featured cultural performances, including Bihu and Bagurumba dances, and a parade by school students and police and other security forces. The minister also announced various development initiatives for the district and honoured outstanding individuals and groups for their contributions to art, culture, and sports.

