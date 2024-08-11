Mock Drills Conducted at Deoraja People’s Higher Secondary School Led by Amguri Fire Station Officer

GAURISAGAR: Mock drills were held at Deoraja People’s Higher Secondary School on the outskirts of Charing in Sivasagar district on Friday. The programme was led by Sikhadri Medhi, the Station Officer (SO) of Amguri Fire Station, in Sivasagar district. The seven-members team demonstrated various essential skills for managing fire accidents. The drills included practical instructions on the use of fire extinguishers, safe evacuation procedures, and basic first aid for burn injuries. The event aimed to equip students and staff with the knowledge and confidence to respond effectively to fire emergencies, highlighting the importance of preparedness and safety measures. Earlier Bikash Chaliha, principal of the school welcomed the fire-cum-emergency team to the school and expressed his gratitude.

Also Read: Statues of 1942 Martyrs Bhibiram Bora and Manik Bora Unveiled at Kampur Kameswar Borthakur Middle School

Also watch: