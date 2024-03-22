Assam: Controversy shrouds sale of materials of Tangla Community Health Centre

TANGLA: Tangla Community Health Centre, one of the crucial healthcare facility of greater Tangla area which is currently undergoing upgradation work to a 100 bedded SDCH, the foundation stone of which was laid by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on April 2 last year despite facing initial delay of one year in construction, a renewed effort had begun to build the modern hospital with G plus 3 infrastructure, however, off late, allegations of embezzlement of funds by a section of unscrupulous hospital management committee members have raised eyebrows of conscious circles. According to reports, the roof tin sheets, iron rods, and other construction materials of the demolished structure have been sold by the hospital management committee without proper auction notice and departmental norms for their pecuniary benefits.

Talking to this correspondent, Joint Director of Health and Services, Udalguri, Dr. Bhubaneswar Swargiary said, “The hospital management committee is the competent authority whom I have asked to float auction notice and they have purportedly sold the materials for approximately Re.4,40,000 . But I have received complaints that proper procedures were not followed.”

Sources said the auction notice was not widely published or circulated through newspapers moreover the last date to receive the tender have been shown as March 7 up to 3.30 pm, however, the firm who received the materials have deposited the demand draft of Rs.500 and security deposit of Rs.1000, dated March 12, which clearly contradicts the corrupt practices and mismanagement of hospital management committee. Conscious circles and student organisations including Udalguri chapter of Satra Mukti Sangram Samiti have raised concerns about the incident and have urged Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, National Health Mission , Assam and the higher authorities to properly investigate the matter and take necessary measures against those guilty.

