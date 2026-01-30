Jagiroad: Hindu Sammelan to mark RSS 100th anniversary in Deosal Mandal

OUR CORRESPONDENT

JAGIROAD: The 100th anniversary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is being marked with Hindu conferences on January 31 in each of the country's gram panchayats, which are called mandals in the sangh's organizational language. To mark the occasion, Deosal Mandal Hindu Sammelan is also being organized at Basanti Nagar, Nakholagrant, here. The programme will be held in the morning with the lighting of lamps by the President of the Organizing Committee, Manindra Deka. There will also be a concert by Manjita Sharma and her band. Anita Deuri will give an intellectual explanation on the five changes while Rajesh Baraik will give an intellectual explanation on the 100th anniversary of the sangh.

