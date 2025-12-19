Jagiroad: Illegal cattle transport foiled on NH-27; livestock rescued, one held

OUR CORRESPONDENT

JAGIROAD: A patrol team of Jagiroad police arrested a man along with 35 cattle heads being illegally transported on NH-27 at Palahguri under Jagiroad PS in Morigaon district on a tip-off at around 7 am on Thursday. The arrested person has been identified as Jainuddin of Rupahi in Nagaon district. Police sources said that the cattle were being transported in a vehicle (AS01TC8355) from Rupahi to Meghalaya via NH-27 in violation of the Livestock Transport Act. The police later handed over the rescued livestock to Jyoti Go-sala in Nagaon. Earlier on December 13, the police had rescued 9 cattle heads illegally transported and apprehended one person.

