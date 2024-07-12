Rotary Club of Tinsukia to Host First-Ever Free LN-4 Prosthetic Hand Camp on August 3

TINSUKIA: The Rotary Club of Tinsukia RI District 3240 having executed partnership with the Rotary Club of Calcutta Presidency and in active support from Tinsukia district administration, will hold a free LN-4 Prosthetic Hand Camp at Tinsukia on August 3. In a press meet at Rotary Community Centre Tinsukia on Thursday, the project chairman Rtn Anjani Goel said that the beneficiaries of the LN-4 Prosthetic Hands must have atleast 4 inch (10 cm) arm below the elbow. With no surgery involved in the process, the prosthetic hands are highly durable and being imported from the USA. These hands are suitable for day-to-day needs including driving, informed Goel adding that such camp is being organised for first time in Assam.

Expecting larger participation, the beneficiaries even from outside Assam can avail the benefits, said Goel. The genuine needy beneficiaries must register before July 25 with photographs which will be forwarded to Kolkata for matching etc. besides, prosthetic hands are suitable for both adult and children, said Goel.

Also Read: PHE Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah Reviews Flood Relief Efforts in Silchar, Emphasizes Long-Term Scientific Solutions

Also Watch: