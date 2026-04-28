Unidentified body recovered near Tetelia Junction–Khetri Railway Station stretch in Jagiroad

OUR CORRESPONDENT

JAGIROAD: An unidentified body of a person, aged 30-35 years, was found on Monday morning hanging from a down-home signal between Tetelia junction and Khetri railway station, Jagiroad railway police Officer-In-Charge Rajnikant Bharali said. The man, 5 feet 5 inches tall, was wearing a blue t-shirt, jeans, and a garland around his neck. Jagiroad railway police, accompanied by the Circle Officer, Mayong Revenue Circle, rushed to the spot and recovered the body, after which it was sent to the Morigaon Civil Hospital for postmortem. Police sources said that the body would be preserved there for 72 hours for identification.

Also Read: Morigaon photojournalist Abhijit Das dies of cardiac arrest; journalists’ body mourns demise