Jagiroad: Two Arrested, 25 Buffaloes Seized in Illegal Smuggling Attempt

OUR CORRESPONDENT

JAGIROAD: The Jagiroad police on Sunday night, during a routine check near Nellie outpost here, seized 25 buffaloes being illegally transported in a truck bearing registration number AS27C6564. In this connection, the police arrested two persons, identified as driver Mukshidul Hoque of Dighaligaon under Rupahihat PS and helper Dipmoni Bania of Nonoi Chokorigaon under Nagaon PS. The buffaloes were being illegally transported to 9th Mile near Guwahati from Numaligarh in Upper Assam.

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