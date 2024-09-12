Assam: Preparatory Meeting Held in Sonitpur for Smooth Conduct of ADRE 2024

Tezpur: A district-level preparatory and review meeting for smooth conduct of the upcoming ADRE 2024 (Grade III & Grade IV Examination to be held on 15/09/2024, 29/09/2024 and 27/10/2024) with regards to Sonitpur district was held on Wednesday in the presence of Central Observer for Sonitpur district Oinam Sarankumar Singh, Commissioner, Industries & Commerce, Assam in the conference hall, District Commissioner’s office, Sonitpur. District Commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra apprised the observer about the overall preparation of the district for smooth conduct and facilitation of the upcoming examination. Special focus was given on immediate tackling of rumours, security arrangements and on ensuring the sanctity of the examination process. Superintendent of Police Barun Purkayastha enumerated about the traffic arrangements that is being put in place along with the security arrangements in the examination centres of the district. ADC Kabita Kakati Konwar, ADC Twahir Alam, Circle Officers of the district along with concerned officials were present in today’s preparatory meeting.

After the review meeting, the Central Observer accompanied by the District Commissioner also addressed a training session for Centre In-charges of Tezpur LAC on Wednesday at the new conference hall of the DC’s office. Later, Singh visited and inspected strong room centre and a few examination centres. Around 61,706 candidates will be appearing for ADRE 2024 for Grade III HSSLC level posts in a total of 155 examination centres across Sonitpur district on September 15. Out of these 61,706 candidates, 32,093 are from other districts.

Also Read: Demow Residents Protest Against Smart Meters and High Electricity Bills with Support from Multiple Organizations

Also Watch: