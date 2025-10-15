Jahnu Barua speaks on ‘Cinema and its Social Responsibilities’ at Jogiraj Basu memorial talk

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Eminent and critically acclaimed filmmaker, Padma Bhushan Jahnu Barua in the 28th Jogiraj Basu memorial talk held on Monday, organized by the ACTA unit, DHSK College (Autonomous), said, “Cinema has the power to reflect a society’s conscience. Social responsibility, empathy and humanity are aspects that cinema as a medium should propagate”.

In his talk titled ‘Cinema- The Medium and its Social Responsibilities,’ Barua reminisced the distinguished and legendary personas of Dr Jogiraj Basu, the founding Principal of DHSK College and Krishna Kanta Handique, renowned educationist, who were also acclaimed scholars of Sanskrit. He expressed his grief over the fact that one of the most ancient and powerful languages like Sanskrit was once regarded as a dead language.

Further, reflecting on the fast-changing pace of our lives he remarked, “A meaningful life is one that bears fruit, not one that merely moves fast.” He further stated, “Knowledge is a double-edged sword. It has the power to both build and destroy, depending on who wields it. And the filmmaker, as the custodian of cinematic knowledge, bears the burden of choice — to wield this double-edged sword for the uplift of society and not its undoing.” He urged the students therefore, to use their knowledge for the benefit of the society and not otherwise, at the same time also emphasizing the significance of societal responsibility that cinema has as a medium.

