Jamuguri Academy concludes annual session and prize distribution programme

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: The 64th edition of the annual prize distribution and annual session of Jamuguri Academy concluded on Wednesday. The annual sports week inaugurated by Biswajyoti Hazarika, former Principal of Panpur HSS, also concluded on December 24. The daylong programme began with smrit tarpan offered by Loknath Thapa, Vice-President of SMDC. The open session held with Anjan Kalita, President of the SMDC, in the chair, began with a Borgeet. It was inaugurated by Ganesh Pathak and followed by a welcome address by Bhupen Hazarika, senior teacher. Basab Bhuyan, Headmaster of the school, read out the annual report including academic excellence highlighting urgent necessities of the educational institution. Dr Bhim Prasad Goutam, Associate Professor of the Department of Mathematics, Tezpur University, graced the open session as a chief guest while Dr Ratna Kinkar Goswami, HoD, Biswanath College of Agriculture, graced the event as a distinguished guest. The 16th edition of the wall magazine of the school was inaugurated by Pankaj Saikia, Headmaster of Jamuguri Adarsha Vidyalaya. A series of cultural as well as literary programmes were performed by the students in between the session. The programme was attended by Bhaba Goswami, Dr Bipul Kumar Bora, Lila Bhuyan, Jyoti Bhattacharya, and Bipul Ray Bhuyan among others.

Also Read: MLA Padma Hazarika attends 91st annual prize distribution of Jamuguri HSS