Jamugurihat: 95th session of the Srimanta Sankardev Sangha begins with Naam Prasanga

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: Jyoti-Bishnu Samannay Khetra, the vast area covering approximately three thousand bighas of land between Dhalaibil and Jamugurihat, and the site for the 95th session of Srimanta Sankardev Sangha's annual conference, turned into the second Baikuntha with chanting of Hari Naam, Naam Prasanga, and Bhagawat oration by the devotees signalling the commencement of the state conference on Friday.

The first day's programme began with a cleanliness drive in the morning followed by Pratah Prasanga and Naam Prasanga. It was followed by a plantation drive inaugurated by Biswajyoti Das and Champak Deka, DFOs of Sonitpur and Biswanath districts respectively, and Harendra Nath Marang, Associate Professor, Darrang College. The entrance gate of the Seba Bahini was inaugurated by Debasish Sarma, Commandant of 12 Assam Police Battalion. The main entrance gate of the conference site was inaugurated by Ananda Kumar Das, District Commissioner, Sonitpur, followed by inauguration of the gate of the Namghar by Mahendra Bhuyan. The conference hall of the delegates was inaugurated by Manash Kumar Saikia, CDC, Naduar. The office of the reception committee was inaugurated by Prasanta Sagar Changmai, IGP. Other offices of the reception committee were inaugurated by Dharanidhar Das and others.

Barun Purkayastha, SSP, Sonitpur, inaugurated the book fair and exhibition stalls while Amarjyoti Borthakur, Chairman of the Biswanath Town Committee, inaugurated the cultural complex. A special delegate camp was inaugurated by Komission Mili, an eminent environmentalist, followed by inauguration of the main pandal and the gate of the pandal by Lakhinandan Saharia, District Commissioner, Biswanath. The flag altar was inaugurated by Dr Ajit Hazarika, Principal of THB College, while the medical camp was inaugurated by Dr Alima Nath, SDMO, North Jamuguri BPHC.

The book release programme was held at Dharma Ratna Gahan Chandra Goswami and Golak Kakaty Memorial Main Pandal with Bhabendranath Deka, Padadhikar, in the chair, where the souvenir of the 95th session 'Bhakti Dhara' was released. The book release programme began with a Borgeet performed by Isha Priya Saikia, after which several books were released. The book release programme was followed by a conference of the Thrift and Credit Cooperative Society of the Sangha.

Ten thousand artistes performed Dihanaam in memory of the legendary singer, Zubeen Garg, at the conference site. Earlier to this, the artistes and the devotees sang the eternal song 'Mayabini' as a mark of respect to the heartthrob. The 'Nat Ghar' was inaugurated by Bhaben Bora while eminent actress Gayatri Mahanta inaugurated the cultural programme that was held in the main pandal.

The second day programme will begin with another cleanliness drive, to be followed by a series of delegate sessions, seminars, and symposiums.

