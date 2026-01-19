15th State Conference of Srimanta Sankardeva Naamdharma Samaj Concludes in Biswanath

Biswanath: The three-day-long 15th State Biennial Conference of the Srimanta Sankardeva Naamdharma Samaj concluded successfully on January 18 at Maghai Oja Bihutoli in Assam’s Biswanath, amidst devotional fervour, cultural grandeur, and massive public participation.

The conference, which began on January 16, witnessed thousands of devotees and Vaishnavs from different parts of Assam congregating to take part in various religious, cultural, and social programs. Throughout the three days, the venue resonated with Harinam chants, turning Maghai Oja Bihutoli into a spiritually charged space likened to a second Vaikunthapuri.

On the second day, President Manik Gogoi formally hoisted the religious flag on a flower-adorned altar, marking a key ceremonial moment of the conference. Women devotees led collective Harinaam chanting, creating a deeply devotional atmosphere. On the same day, heartfelt tributes were paid to legendary singer Dr. Bhupen Hazarika and Assam’s iconic artist Zubeen Garg for their immense contributions to Assamese culture.