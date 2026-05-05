JAMUGURIHAT: Engine fire sparks panic on Rangiya–Murkongselek train near Sootea

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: Panic gripped the passengers on board as well as the local residents when train number 15895 caught fire at Sootea on Monday afternoon. According to information, the 15895 Rangiya-Murkongselek (down) train caught fire between the Ghiladhari Railway Bridge and Sootea (Niz Chatia) railway station due to a technical error that occurred in the rail engine. A chaotic situation erupted among the passengers due to the sudden smog that engulfed the engine. Within a few moments, a thick smoke rose from the engine and engulfed the entire area. Later on, higher officials from the Railway Department reached the site and brought the situation under control.

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