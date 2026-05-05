Assam News

JAMUGURIHAT: Engine fire sparks panic on Rangiya–Murkongselek train near Sootea

Panic gripped the passengers on board as well as the local residents when train number 15895 caught fire at Sootea on Monday afternoon.
Rangiya–Murkongselek train
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 A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: Panic gripped the passengers on board as well as the local residents when train number 15895 caught fire at Sootea on Monday afternoon. According to information, the 15895 Rangiya-Murkongselek (down) train caught fire between the Ghiladhari Railway Bridge and Sootea (Niz Chatia) railway station due to a technical error that occurred in the rail engine. A chaotic situation erupted among the passengers due to the sudden smog that engulfed the engine. Within a few moments, a thick smoke rose from the engine and engulfed the entire area. Later on, higher officials from the Railway Department reached the site and brought the situation under control.

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Sootea
Rangiya–Murkongselek train
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