Jamugurihat: Late Lakheswar Goswami Memorial Trust presents memorial award

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: As a part of the 57th annual session and prize distribution ceremony of PM SHRI Dekorai Higher Secondary School, the 1st edition award by the 'Founder Secretary Late Lakheswar Goswami Memorial Trust,' was presented for the very first time this year on Wednesday. The award was given in the memory of the Late Lakheswar Goswami, a passionate education enthusiast, social worker, and employee of Dekorai tea estate, who was closely associated with the establishment of the school.

This award will be presented every year to the student who secures the highest marks in the HSLC examination from the school. This year, the Trust's award was presented to Beauty Sahu, who obtained the highest marks in the High School Leaving Examination 2025. Under the management of the Trust's President and the Principal, Siddharth Paul, and Secretary, subject teacher Pradip Das, the award was personally presented this year for the first time by Late Lakheswar Goswami's eldest son Deveshwar Goswami, in the presence of his family members. The award consisted of a memento, citation, and a cash amount of five thousand rupees.

