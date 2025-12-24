AASU Honors Ratneswar Moran with Pratima Baruah Pandey Memorial Award 2025

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The All Assam Students' Union (AASU) today named folk culture proponent Ratneswar Moran as the recipient of the Pratima Baruah Pandey Memorial Award 2025. The award will be conferred on Moran at the site of the legendary Goalpariya folk singer's statue at Chandmari in Guwahati on December 27.

The award will be conferred on Pratima Baruah Pandey's death anniversary. The Pratima Baruah Pandey Memorial Award is given by AASU every year to honour individuals who have made outstanding contributions to Assam's folk culture and heritage.

AASU president Utpal Sarma and general secretary Samiran Phukon officially declared Ratneswar Moran, who is famous for the preservation and propagation of the folk culture of the Moran community. Ratneswar Moran hails from Bormesai, Simaluguri, near Kakopathar in the Tinsukia district. Following the announcement, people rushed to his residence to congratulate him on the honour.

