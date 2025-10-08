JAMUGURIHAT: One lakh lights lit up in memory of Zubeen Garg at Samar Dalani

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: On the auspicious occasion of the 25th edition of Sri Sri Laxmi Puja organized by Romance Club, one lakh earthen lamps were lit up in memory of the legendary singer, Zubeen Garg, on Monday evening at Lakhan Garg, Samar Dalani. During the evening prayer, one lakh earthen lamps were lit up by the members of the Romance Club in association with the general public in memory of the iconic music icon and the heartthrob Zubeen Garg. Later on, Anjan Baskota, recipient of Sahitya Akadami Yuva Puraskar, inaugurated the cultural night and paid homage in front of the portrait of Zubeen Garg by offering floral tributes. A series of cultural programmes were exhibited by the local artistes. Suraj Sarma, Secretary of Romance Club, conducted the proceedings while Mintu Mishra, President of the club, chaired the prize distribution ceremony.

