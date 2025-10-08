Zubeen Garg remembered at Rangachakuwa with tribute and prayer

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: A sarva-dharma prayer was held at Rangachakuwa, in the northern part of Jamugurihat on Tuesday in memory of the legendary singer, Zubeen Garg. The programme began with lighting of a ceremonial lamp by Mathuram Das in association with Jit Bahadur Newar. The programme was organized collaboratively by Rangachakuwa Bohagi Mela, Rangachakuwa Chamber of Commerce, and Rash Mahotsav in association with the general public. People from all sections thronged the site and offered floral tributes in front of the portrait of the heartthrob. A total of 15 Nahar saplings were planted at the celebration site of the Rangachakuwa Bohagi Mela. The plantation drive was inaugurated by Lila Barua, President of the Bihu committee. At the end of the tribute, a sarva-dharma prayer was offered for the eternal peace of the musician. All the proceedings were conducted by Rabin Bharali.

