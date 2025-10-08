Zubeen Garg’s statue to be unveiled in Bokakhat on October 23

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: A statue of the people’s beloved artiste, Zubeen Garg, will be unveiled at Bokakhat on October 23 for which his wife Garima Garg has been invited. Garg’s father Mohini Mohan Borthakur and Dr Bhupen Hazarika’s brother Samar Hazarika have also been invited to the event.

The invitations have been signed by former MLA and President of the Bokakhat Nirman Gut, Jiten Gogoi, and its Secretary Jayanta Khargaariya. The construction of Zubeen Garg’s statue, located in front of the Bokakhat ITI, is progressing rapidly. Although local sculptors are currently working on it, the finishing touches will be given by artistes from Kolkata and Jaipur.

The statue of the beloved Zubeen Garg is being erected along National Highway 37 at Bokakhat, parallel to the statue of Sudhakantha, right in front of the ITI.

On October 23, a Vedic ritual of Shraddha will be performed along with a lamp lighting ceremony (Bonti Projwolon). The unveiling of Zubeen Garg’s statue will take place at 10 am, preceded by tree plantation activities.

