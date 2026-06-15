Jamugurihat: Sootea Police Station Cook Killed in Road Mishap on NH-15

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: Gobin Bora, a resident of Tupiya, Jamugurihat, and a cook deployed at the Sootea police station, died on the spot when a truck hit him from behind on Sunday afternoon at Hazarimal, Sootea, on NH 15.

According to available information, Gobin Bora was on the way to his home after accomplishing his duty on his motorcycle bearing registration number AS 12 A 1779 when a speedy truck bearing registration number WB 73 H 1585 hit him from behind. Gobin Bora died on the spot while police managed to apprehend the truck driver. Later on, the police team seized the truck and sent the body for autopsy.

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