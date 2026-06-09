Sootea police arrest Chenimari youth in woman assault case, recover weapon

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: The Sootea police apprehended a suspect on Sunday evening in connection with an assault on a woman that occurred in Chenimari village on the night of June 6. According to information, on Saturday night, a female resident of Chenimari village, under the jurisdiction of the Sootea police station, was attacked with a sharp weapon by an unidentified assailant near her residence. The victim sustained cut injuries and was immediately evacuated to Tezpur Medical College & Hospital (TMCH) for urgent medical attention. Authorities have confirmed that her condition is currently stable.

Upon receiving the distress report, the Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sootea police station, accompanied by a police team, promptly arrived at the crime scene and launched an inquiry. Utilising advanced technical inputs and intelligence gathering, the investigation team quickly zeroed in on a prime suspect. The suspect, identified as Lakhan Basumatary (18 years), son of Santi Basumatary and a resident of Chenimari, was taken into police custody. During subsequent interrogation, the accused confessed to his involvement in the attack. Following his confession, police successfully recovered the weapon used in the commission of the crime.

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