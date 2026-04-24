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JAMUGURIHAT: Two drug peddlers held at Pratapgarh TE; Drugs and bike seized

Acting on a tip-off, a team of Biswanath police apprehended two drug peddlers and seized nine containers containing 10.50 grams of drugs from their possession at the entrance gate of Pratapgarh TE on Thursday evening.
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JAMUGURIHAT: Acting on a tip-off, a team of Biswanath police apprehended two drug peddlers and seized nine containers containing 10.50 grams of drugs from their possession at the entrance gate of Pratapgarh TE on Thursday evening. The apprehended drug peddlers were identified as Mafijul Haque and Suleman Hussain, both hailing from Biswanath. The police team also seized a motorcycle bearing registration number AS32A9474 from their possession.

Also Read: Drug peddler arrested, heroin and cash seized in Guwahati city

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