Jamugurihat youth found dead at Kerala railway station; family alleges foul play, FIR lodged

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: A youth from Jamugurihat was found dead at a railway station in Kerala. According to information, one Pranab Baruah, a resident of Pachigaon here, had gone to Kerala by train on April 18 in search of a job, along with his village mates. He was 35.

Companions of Pranab Baruah informed the family members about the unfortunate death of their ward on Sunday. The family members, who suspect it to be a murder, have lodged an FIR at Jamuguri police station.

According to further information received from the family members, Pranab became unwell at the railway station, and he was taken to a nearby hospital with the help of the railway police, but was declared dead.

He leaves behind his wife, a son, and a daughter, besides other relatives

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