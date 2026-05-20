‘Jan Bhagidaari – Sabse Door, Sabse Pehle’ Campaign Launched in Sonitpur

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: A district-level orientation cum launch programme on the upcoming ‘Jan Bhagidaari – Sabse Door, Sabse Pehle’ campaign under PM JANMAN and DA-JGUA was held on Monday at the Conference Hall-I of the Office of the District Commissioner, Sonitpur, under the chairmanship of District Commissioner Ananda Kumar Das.

Addressing the gathering, the District Commissioner stressed the utilization of the campaign as an opportunity to take government welfare schemes and essential public services to the last beneficiary and ensure 100 percent saturation in the identified tribal villages.

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