‘Jan Bhagidari – Sabse Door Sabse Pehle’ launched in Dibrugarh under Janjatiya Garima Utsav 2026

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DIBRUGARH: Dibrugarh district on Monday formally launched the nationwide campaign “Jan Bhagidari – Sabse Door Sabse Pehle,” as part of Janjatiya Garima Utsav 2026, which is an initiative of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Government of India, aimed at creating awareness on welfare schemes and ensuring saturation of benefits for PVTG/tribal beneficiaries. In this connection, a launch programme and coordination meeting was held on Monday at the Conference Hall, Office of the District Commissioner, Dibrugarh, chaired by the Assistant Commissioner,

Dibrugarh, Rima Trishna Haloi, in the presence of officials from various line departments and stakeholders.

The campaign will be observed in Dibrugarh district from May 18 to May 25.

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