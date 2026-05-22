Jan Bhagidari Abhiyan held in Margherita to boost tribal welfare outreach

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DIGBOI: In a significant step towards strengthening grassroots governance and tribal welfare outreach, a Jan Bhagidari Abhiyan was conducted at Namphai NC under Jagun Gaon Panchayat on Wednesday as part of the nationwide Janjatiya Garima Utsav 2026.

The programme was organized by the Office of the Block Development Officer, Margherita Development Block, in collaboration with the Office of the Co-District Commissioner, Margherita Co-District, under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs' Adi Karmayogi IEC and Beneficiary Saturation Campaign being observed from May 10 to June 9 across the country.

Focused on the motto 'Sabse Door, Sabse Pehle,' the campaign aimed to ensure the effective delivery of government welfare schemes and essential services to tribal communities residing in remote areas.

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