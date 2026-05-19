‘Jan Bhagidari – Sabse Door, Sabse Pehle’ outreach drive launched across 43 villages in Tinsukia

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DIGBOI: In what is being seen as one of the most significant initiatives undertaken after the formation of the Assam Government under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, Tinsukia Deputy Commissioner Sumit Sattawan on Sunday formally launched the Ministry of Tribal Affairs’ flagship outreach campaign, ‘Jan Bhagidari – Sabse Door, Sabse Pehle.’ The programme aims to ensure that government welfare schemes and essential services reach tribal communities living in the most remote and underserved areas of the district. As part of the campaign, a week-long intensive outreach drive will be conducted from May 18 to May 25 across 43 tribal villages under the six development blocks of Tinsukia district.

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