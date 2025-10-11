Janani Suraksha Yojana fund scam: Two NHM employees arrested in Morigaon

A CORRESPONDENT

MORIGAON: Two employees of National Health Mission (NHM) under Jt Director of Health Office, Morigaon, were arrested by police following misappropriation of funds of the Janani Suraksha Yojana scheme (JSY). It is alleged that the block accountant of Morigaon Swahid-Tilak-Hemram- Gunabhiram Civil Hospital and temporary employee Rabin Alam were arrested by police for alleged involvement in misappropriation of more than Rs 1 crore of JSY scheme under NHM. The duo defalcated money by transferring money in several women’s accounts. After a complaint was made by a few women against them, Morigaon district administration placed an inquiry and registered a case at the Morigaon police station. On Friday, Morigaon police arrested the duo on charges of corrupt practice.

