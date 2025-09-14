‘Janani’ women producers’ group empowers 700 rural women in Biswanath

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: In a landmark step towards women empowerment and rural economic growth, the ‘Janani’ Assamese Women Producers’ Group was formally established on March 15 this year under the Assam State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ASRLM) at Biswanath Chariali in Biswanath district.

With as many as 703 women members, the group has brought together women engaged in agriculture and allied sectors to address one of their biggest challenges — marketing their produce. By creating a collective platform, the initiative has not only boosted income generation but also strengthened the rural economy and promoted sustainable livelihoods.

Since its inception, Janani has produced and marketed more than 20 varieties of products, including fruit-based pickles, potato-derived items, medicinal plants, and traditional rice varieties such as the famed scented Kun Kuni Joha. On Thursday, the group achieved a major breakthrough by supplying 50 quintals of Kun Kuni Joha rice to Guwahati-based Ayanat Venture Private Limited, marking a significant step in linking rural producers with wider markets.

The event was attended by Biswanath Deputy Commissioner Simanta Kumar Das, Biswanath Zila Parishad CEO Liza Talukdar, District Agriculture Officer Baneswar Bey, ASRLM DPM Shantanu Gogoi, along with SHG members.

