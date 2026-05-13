Japanese delegation explores partnership with Assam’s mushroom sector

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: A delegation from Japan on Monday visited Livelihood Ashram at Sajanpara at Rani in Kamrup district, following several months of discussions between the Mushroom Development Foundation (MDF) and two Japanese companies engaged in sustainable business, system engineering, and technology solutions.

The daylong programme featured presentations and detailed deliberations between MDF representatives and the Japanese teams on the development of technology-driven solutions for mushroom cultivation and rural enterprises. The proposed collaboration aims to introduce cost-effective systems incorporating cloud connectivity, software integration, packaging solutions and AI-based technologies to enhance productivity and profitability for farmers.

One of the major highlights of the discussions was the introduction of a Japanese software platform named 'KINOKO SENSEI' (Mushroom Teacher), designed to support mushroom cultivation through technology-based guidance and data management. The visiting experts explained how artificial intelligence and digital systems could help address several challenges faced by mushroom growers, including unpredictable yields, labour-intensive production processes, seasonal fluctuations, pest and disease management, and varying cultivation technologies.

Apart from mushroom cultivation, discussions were also held on tourism information systems and organic green orchard technology solutions. The collaboration is expected to focus on generating production data from MDF farmers to help develop future AI-based solutions suited to local farming conditions.

Following the discussions, MDF facilitated interactions between the Japanese experts and several enterprising mushroom farmers from Assam for future field visits and engagement with large-scale mushroom producers in the state.

The meeting was organized and hosted by MDF General Secretary Pranjal Baruah, along with women mushroom farmers from Rani. Managing Director of Prithivi Pushti Solution Pvt. Ltd. and noted Assamese actor Nikumoni Baruah presented value-added mushroom products to the visiting delegates.

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