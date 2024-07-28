Japanese Encephalitis Outbreak in Biswanath's Gohpur Subdivision Amid Flood Crisis

BISWANATH CHARIALI: Along with some parts of the state, Japanese Encephalitis (JE) has flared up in Biswanath district, particularly in flood-affected Gohpur sub division, creating panic among common men. According to information available here, at least nine persons have been inflicted in Japanese Encephalitis including children. Among them, a woman has already lost her life at a village under Sootea Block PHC a few days back. The areas under Gohpur Block Primary Health Centre are mostly affected as five persons have come under the grasp of Japanese Encephalitis here so far. On the other hand, one was affected in Behali Block Primary Health Centre areas and three were affected under Biswanath Block Primary Health Centre areas. Most of the affected were children, the official sources added. In Gohpur, two children have been undergoing treatment in Gauhati Medical College Hospital and Tezpur Medical College Hospital, respectively, while three have been under treatment at their respective homes.

The Department of Health has been rendering yeoman’s service to prevent further spread of the deadly disease. Since Biswanath district has been prone to Japanese Encephalitis for long, the department started campaigns among people in April last to create awareness on the disease, its symptoms and also about the preventive measures. Leaflets, medicated mosquito nets etc have also been distributed in the Japanese Encephalitis inflicted areas. Fogging has also been done, the health department informed.

