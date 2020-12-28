 Top
Jaroni Green Tea Factory burnt to ashes in Biswanath district

Jaroni Green Tea Factory

Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  28 Dec 2020 2:17 AM GMT

A Correspondent

Biswanath Chariali: One green tea factory named Jaroni Green Tea Factory was burnt to ashes by miscreants in the wee hours at Diplonga, Naduar under Chatiya PS in Biswanath district. According to information, though the employees had reportedly noticed the fire at around 3 am, all efforts made by them to douse the fire proved futile. The proprietor of the green tea factory, Lochan Borah suspects it to be foul play by miscreants and an FIR was lodged in Chatiya police station. Entrepreneur Borah set up the factory in 2015.

Sentinel Digital Desk
Sentinel Digital Desk
