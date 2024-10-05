Jatin Bora Takes Charge as New District Commissioner of Chirang

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: Jatin Bora, ACS (DR: 95), has joined as the new District Commissioner of Chirang district. He took the charge from the outgoing Chirang DC, P Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy, IAS (RR: 15) on Friday at 4pm.

Prior to his current posting, he served as the secretary of the Bodoland Territorial Council in Kokrajhar. P Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy has been transferred to the role of Additional Secretary to the Government of Assam, Transformation & Development department, and will also serve as the CEO of SITA in an additional capacity.

