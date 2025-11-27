Jewti cinema hall revives cinematic spirit in Simaluguri after long hiatus

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: After a 7-year hiatus, the Jewti cinema hall of Simaluguri, Nazira, has reopened its doors to movie enthusiasts. The hall, established in the 1970s by the Late Sehidur Rahman, had been closed since the COVID-19 pandemic. The reopening ceremony was marked by the screening of artiste Zubeen Garg's film 'Roi Roi Binale.' The cinema hall was opened to the public on the evening of September 24, coinciding with Lachit Divas. Social activist Lohit Gogoi lit a candle at the portrait of Lachit Borphukan, while notable individuals such as Barnali Dutta, Manab Hazarika, Mainul Islam Garia, and Bulu Chetia paid their respects to the portraits of artist Zubeen Garg, Syed Sadulla, flute player Dipak Sarma, and actor Dharmendra by lighting candles. Revenue Circle Officer of Nazira Chandana Baruah inaugurated the hall with a brief speech.

Also Read: Geleki Hatipati villagers march to cinema hall to watch Zubeen Garg’s last film