Shillong: The JHADC Winter Session commenced on Friday, November 20, 2026, at the District Council Session Hall in Jowai, West Jaintia Hills, Meghalaya, with a limit of two questions per MDC during Question Hour. The procedural restriction drew immediate pushback from opposition members during the council's opening one-hour session.

The Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council (JHADC) began its Winter Session on Friday at its Session Hall in Jowai, with the proceedings drawing immediate attention over the rules governing Question Hour.

The two-question cap per MDC became an early point of disagreement, as opposition members objected to the restriction on the number of questions each representative could raise.

The development placed the council's Question Hour procedure at the centre of the opening day's proceedings.

The restriction allowing each MDC to raise only two questions during Question Hour prompted pushback from opposition representatives.

Jamshaphrang Pohtam, Rikut Parien and MB Rymbai were identified among the MDCs in connection with the opposition to the procedural arrangement.

However, the supplied session notes do not include their complete statements or the precise arguments they presented against the restriction.

The full remarks and surrounding context can be reviewed in the report published by Northeast Today. No additional direct quotations have been included here because the complete statements were not provided in the reporter's notes.

The opening Question Hour was set for one hour, with the two-question restriction applying to individual MDCs. The arrangement established a numerical limit on members' participation during this part of the council proceedings.

The combination of a fixed one-hour period and a two-question cap became the immediate focus of disagreement between the opposition representatives and the session's procedural framework.

Wailad Dameshwa Siangshai, Deputy Chairman of the JHADC, was identified in connection with the Winter Session.

Jamshaphrang Pohtam, Rikut Parien and MB Rymbai were among the MDCs named in the reported opposition response to the question limit.

The session took place at the JHADC Session Hall in Jowai, the headquarters of West Jaintia Hills district in Meghalaya.

Procedural restrictions on questioning have remained a recurring point of disagreement during council sittings in Jaintia Hills, according to the background information supplied with the report.

The latest objection over the two-question cap brings the issue into focus again during the Winter Session.

Further details about the opposition's arguments and the council's position would require the complete statements or official proceedings.