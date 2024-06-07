Jhanji Hem Nath Sarma College, NGO Krishak Nyas Celebrate World Environment Day with Seminar on Land Restoration and Sustainability

GAURISAGAR: Jhanji Jhanji Hem Nath Sarma College in Sivasagar district observed World Environment Day in collaboration with NGO Krishak Nyas, a leading NGO of Sivasagar district. On this occasion a seminar was held. Dr.Prosanta Hazarika, Chief Technical Officer of Rain Forest Research Institute (RFRI), Jorhat graced as invited guest.

Addressing the students’ community, Dr Hazarika emphasized on the theme of the day, “Land Restoration, Desertification and Drought Resilience”. He said that India’s total land area is around 329 million hectares. Of this, government classified 90 million hectares as waste land or degraded land. Nearly 17% Indian land is categorised as waste land. It affects crops, forest, soil, human health, water and aquatic life and indicates climate change. He also depicted the cause of waste land transforming for urbanization, industrialization and shifting cultivation, deforestation, over cultivation and unskilled irrigation. The senior scientist of RFRI Dr. Hazarika said that there is a big difference between development and sustainable development. True sustainable development is to leave the environment of this beautiful earth unchanged from generation to generation.

Dr. Hazarika added that forestry and agriculture can help recover the land, as the loss of soil chemicals is the reason behind an increase in the amount of fallen land. He also urged the students to pay attention to the traditional methods of our society. The programme was anchored by Rajib Dutta, senior journalist and Publicity Secretary of Krishak Nyas and Dr.Montu Kumar Borah, Assistant Professor of the College.

Earlier Dr Manjit Gogoi, principal of the college welcomed the guests and gathering while Dr.Arun Changkakoty, president of Krishak Nyas narrated briefly about the activity of the Nyas. On the eve of the day, poster making and slogan writing competion was held among the college stidents. Earlier before the seminar two saplings were palnted at college campus. In the seminar Bidyadhar Baruah, vice principal of the college, Himadrijyoti Dutta, chief secretary of Krishak Nyas, college teachers, students participated.

