Assam: SSB Seizes Smuggled Timber Worth Rs. 23 Lakhs in Operations Near Indo-Bhutan Border on World Environment Day

KOKRAJHAR: During the World Environment Day celebrations, which took place on June 5 worldwide, the SSB located near the Indo-Bhutan border at Tukrabasti in the Chirang district continued to raid the smuggled timber logs on June 5 and June 6 in the morning at Kusungdwisa and Samodwisa, respectively, seizing sawn timber logs valued at approximately Rs. 23 lakhs.

Sources from the SSB informed that on June 5, a joint team of the G. Coy of Tukrabasti, BOP at Sonapur and Forest Range Office of Runikhata proceeded for operation in Kusungdwisa part-II forest area. The operation party made an unclaimed seizure of sawn Lali timber which were dumped unattended in the forest area. The team tried to search the culprits in the nearby area but couldn’t find them. After that the seized timber were handed over to the Forest Range office at Runikhata for further course of action. The seized items of a Tata Pick up van with vehicle No. AS/15C-4714 and Lali sawn timber of 190 CFT have been estimated to be of worth Rs. 6,10,000. Again, on June 6 in the morning, the same unit of the SSB of Tukrabasti along with the forest department carried out another operation in Samodwisa part- II forest area and made an unclaimed seizure of sawn Lali timber which were dumped by the smugglers in forest area. The seized timbers were handed over to the Forest Beat office at Daosri for further course of action.

