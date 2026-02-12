Jnan Bikash Vidyapeeth marks 44th Foundation Day with cultural, academic events

A CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: The 44th Foundation Day of Jnan Bikash Vidyapeeth Higher Secondary School, Amguri, a leading private educational institution in Sivasagar district, was celebrated with a day-long programme. The celebrations began with the hoisting of the flag by Pradip Hazarika, President of the Jnan Bikash Academic Foundation. Students of the school performed Bharatiyam in an engaging manner, while an exhibition of science models by students from different classes attracted the attention of parents and the audience. Later, an open session was held under the chairmanship of Dr. Anil Kumar Gogoi, former principal of Jhanji Hem Nath Sarma College. The session was anchored by Vice-Principal Champak Kumar Dutta, and the welcome address was delivered by Principal Himadrijyoti Dutta. Amguri MLA Pradip Hazarika attended the open session as the chief guest. During the meeting, Praful Chandra Baruah, retired principal of Aauniati Hemchandra Deb Higher Secondary School, Amguri, was warmly felicitated for his contributions to the field of education in the region. Student Tasmin Akhtar performed a Jyoti Songeet, and the programme concluded with a Diha Naam performance by the school students, led by Dakshina Gohain.

Also Read: Bodo National Students’ Union (BONSU) observes fourth foundation day in Kokrajhar