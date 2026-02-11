Sivasagar District Magistrate orders arms surrender ahead of Assam Assembly polls

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: In light of the forthcoming Assam Legislative Assembly elections in 2026, District Magistrate (DM) of Sivasagar, Mridul Yadav has issued an order directing all arms licence holders in the district to immediately deposit their licensed firearms and ammunition at the nearest police station. The directive aims to ensure public safety and maintain a peaceful environment during the election process.

The order has been issued under Section 4 of the Arms Act, 1959, and Section 48(1) of the Arms Rules, 2016. The objective is to facilitate free and fair elections by preventing any potential disruption or misuse of arms during this crucial period.

The District Magistrate has emphasized that failure to comply with the order will result in legal action under the relevant provisions of the Arms Act, 1959, as amended.

However, exemptions have been made for personnel from the Armed Forces, Police, and those engaged in emergency services, who are not required to surrender their weapons.

Once the election process is completed and the notified period concludes, the deposited arms and ammunition will be returned to their respective licence holders.

The District Administration has urged all concerned individuals to strictly adhere to this directive in the interest of maintaining law and order during the election period.

