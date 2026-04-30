JNV Biswanath hosts NVS Cluster F events; Regional sports meet concludes successfully

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: PM Shri Jawahor Navoday Vidyalay, Biswanath successfully conducted cluster level and regional level sports meet from April 21 to 29. It needs mention here that Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas of Shillong Region are divided in 8 clusters and JNV Biswanath hosted the games of Cluster F. The selected players of various events were sent to participate in the regional meets held at various JNVs of Shillong region.

On April 26, the pageant of cricket NVS Regional Cricket Meet 2026 was inaugurated by the Chief Guest Ashim Borgohain, ADC, Biswanath. Emphasizing on the correlation of sports and studies Ritu Paban Bora, DFO Kaziranga division who is also an Alumni of JNV Golaghat focussed on the necessity of sportsmanship attitude among students.

As many as 191 Students from 37 JNVs from various districts of north eastern states came with escort teachers to participate in the meet while the performance of the players were observed by three experts from LNIEP institute.

The selected players were drawn from three categories namely under 14, under 17 and under 19. A team consisting of under 17 girls was also formed to compete in the national level meet.

The selected players were awarded with medals and certificates by the Chief Guest P Kamalabai, Director, North Eastern Institute of Farm Machinery and guest of honour Dr Chintamoni Sharma, Principal of Biswanath College on April 28. Focussing on the need to emphasize agricultural technology, P Kamalabai offered various career options that agriculture can provide to students.

Welcoming the guests in his speech in the valedictory ceremony, Rajesh Kumar Verma, Principal, JNV Biswanath expresses his gratitude to all the escorts for their support and cooperation during their stay in JNV Biswanath. The valedictory function throbbed with the rhythm of a group dance performed by a group of class ten girl students. Nayan Mani Baishya, PGT, English and anchor of the programme, commented that the qualities needed to be a good cricketer are the qualities needed for a successful and honest lifestyle.

Also Read: Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) Morigaon hosts ‘Prerana Utsav 2026’ with 33 schools