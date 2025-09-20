Job recruitment drive in Tezpur offers 360 opportunities for Youth

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: A district-level job recruitment drive was organized by the District Employment Exchange (Model Career Centre), Tezpur, in collaboration with the Directorate of Employment & Craftsman Training, Assam, and the National Career Service (NCS), Ministry of Labour & Employment at the Kalaguru Sangeet Mahavidyalaya premises. The drive aimed to connect employers with job seekers through a single platform for interaction, interviews, and on-the-spot hiring. A total of 12 recruiting organizations from sectors like education, healthcare, manufacturing, telecom, and motor services offered 360 vacancies, drawing more than 700 applications from enthusiastic candidates. Tezpur MLA Prithiraj Rava, addressing the gathering, stressed the government’s commitment to mobilizing unemployed youth towards diverse opportunities, including private sector careers. A career guidance session by young professional Santanu Shekhar Saikia of NCS further helped jobseekers clarify their career paths.

Also Read: District-level SMC resource person training held in Tezpur under Samagra Shiksha

Also Watch: