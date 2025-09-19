Assam News

Tezpur to Host 4th Edition of Judgement Day Quiz on September 21

Tezpur will host the 4th edition of Judgement Day on September 21 bringing together quiz enthusiasts from across the region.
Tezpur: Tezpur will host the 4th edition of Judgement Day on September 21 bringing together quiz enthusiasts from across the region. The day-long event features three major contests: Chariots of Fire (Sports & Entertainment Quiz) ; A Passage to India (written India Quiz); and the flagship Judgement Day Open General Quiz. Organizers promise a vibrant day of trivia, curiosity, and prizes for participants and audiences alike. The venue will be Alumni building of Darrang College, stated a press release.

