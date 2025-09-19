Tezpur to Host 4th Edition of Judgement Day Quiz on September 21

Tezpur: Tezpur will host the 4th edition of Judgement Day on September 21 bringing together quiz enthusiasts from across the region. The day-long event features three major contests: Chariots of Fire (Sports & Entertainment Quiz) ; A Passage to India (written India Quiz); and the flagship Judgement Day Open General Quiz. Organizers promise a vibrant day of trivia, curiosity, and prizes for participants and audiences alike. The venue will be Alumni building of Darrang College, stated a press release.

