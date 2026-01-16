John Berry White Medical School Museum project stuck in bureaucratic red tape in Dibrugarh

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The Dr John Berry White Medical School Museum Project has been caught in bureaucratic red tape with no sights of inauguration in the near future. The Rs 2.1 crore project has been progressing at a snail pace for the last 8 years since an MoU was signed on January 10, 2018.

The Dibrugarh district administration has failed to address the problem ailing this long-neglected project and has not held any meetings regarding the same.

The work has been completed but the project has not been inaugurated. Sources allege mismanagement and even after this correspondent informed the Dibrugarh District Commissioner regarding the project, no answer has been received from him.

“It is one of the most prestigious projects for the people of Dibrugarh but has been facing neglect. We hope that it is opened for the public before the election,” said a social activist.

He added, “The Dibrugarh district administration has not given priority to the project which has a high potential to turn into a tourism spot. The tourists can learn about the first medical hospital in the Northeast and the contributions of Dr John Berry White.”

