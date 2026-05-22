Assam News

Joint flood relief exercise conducted in Biswanath to boost monsoon preparedness

A joint flood relief response exercise was conducted at Dathkola under Halem Revenue Circle in Biswanath district on Thursday by the Indian Army in collaboration with the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Biswanath,
flood relief
Published on

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: A joint flood relief response exercise was conducted at Dathkola under Halem Revenue Circle in Biswanath district on Thursday by the Indian Army in collaboration with the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Biswanath, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) 12th Battalion, and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

The exercise was organized with the objective of strengthening inter-departmental coordination, improving disaster preparedness, and validating joint response mechanisms for effective flood disaster management during the ensuing monsoon season.

Also Read: Assam CM announces Rs 1459-crore plan for flood-free Guwahati

Biswanath
Flood relief
The Sentinel - of this Land, for its People
www.sentinelassam.com