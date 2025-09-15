Joint meeting of civil and police zonal & sector officers held at Udalguri College

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: In view of the upcoming Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) election 2025, a joint meeting of civil and police zonal and sector officers was convened on Friday at Udalguri College to ensure smooth and peaceful conduct of the polls across all ten BTC segments. The meeting focused on election related rules, regulations, and ethics, with detailed discussions on civil-police coordination, security and transportation plans, arrangement of model polling stations, as well as safety and accommodation of polling personnel. Pulak Patgiri, ACS, District Commissioner and Returning Officer for Udalguri district, presided over the session. Addressing the gathering, he urged officers to discharge their duties with sincerity and sought cooperation from all concerned for a free, fair, and peaceful election.

Also Read: District-level Rural Self Employment Training Institute (RSETI) review meeting held in Udalguri

Also Watch: