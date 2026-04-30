Udalguri: Danda Saharia Higher Secondary School records 100% pass rate in HS exams

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: Danda Saharia Higher Secondary School of Rowta in Udalguri district has once again achieved a remarkable 100% pass rate in the Higher Secondary Examination results declared on April 28, continuing its strong academic track record.

Out of 152 students from Arts and Commerce streams, the Arts stream saw 141 candidates, with 116 securing First Division and 25 passing in Second Division. In the Commerce stream, all 11 students secured First Division, reflecting consistent academic excellence.

Among the toppers, Sweeti Bhowmik led the school with 90.8%, showing a significant rise from her earlier 76% in HSLC. Manashree Das scored 86%, Chanowara Khatun 84%, and Saraswati Das 82%, all demonstrating notable improvement from their matriculation results. Himanshu Deka (90.60%) and Mahesh Chetry (88%) also earned letter marks in all subjects.

Ahead of the results, District Inspector of Schools Bhaben Deuri attended an academic awareness programme at the school, praising the collective efforts of teachers, students, and parents. Principal Laxmi Choudhury welcomed the gathering and acknowledged the support received.

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