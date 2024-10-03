Jorhat Celebrates Mahalaya with Devotion, Marking the Beginning of Durga Puja Festivities Amid Global Turmoil

Jorhat: Thousands of people filled the streets of Jorhat from the early hours to celebrate Mahalaya, a significant day that marks the beginning of the grand Durga Puja festival. The town buzzed with life as devotees came together to honour their ancestors, recite hymns, and take part in traditional rituals.

Mahalaya, also known as Mahalaya Amavasya, holds deep cultural and spiritual significance, especially for Bengalis. It is a day of remembrance and reverence, dedicated to expressing gratitude to generations past and connecting with one’s ancestral roots. The occasion also signals the end of pitru-paksh, a 15-day period when Hindus pay homage to their ancestors.

A local resident said, “Today is Mahalaya. This indicates the arrival of Goddess Durga. People get up early and walk on streets which is good for health. Mahalaya coincides with the last day of Pitru Paksha. From tomorrow Navratri will start. During Pitru Paksha our ancestors come to earth. Today also marks Amavasya. This day also coincides with the Solar eclipse. Before 15 days, there was a lunar eclipse. Our goddess is coming in palki. After 10 days goddess will return on horse.”

According to Hindu scriptures, Goddess Durga returning on a horse is generally considered an inauspicious sign, often signifying potential war, social unrest, natural calamities, or a severe drought, as the horse is seen as a symbol of conflict and upheaval when associated with her arrival or departure during Navratri.

Notably, the world is in turmoil due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, the Israel-Hamas war and on Tuesday Iran launched over 180 ballistic missiles on Israel.

In Jorhat, the celebration began in the wee hours as people recited hymns from the Devi Mahatmya (Chandi) scripture, filling the air with a sense of devotion and spirituality. Families made offerings to their ancestors both at home and at various puja mandaps (temporary shrines) set up across the town.

As the day progressed, the festive atmosphere was enhanced by the aroma of sweets and snacks being sold from morning. Vendors lined the streets, offering a variety of traditional treats such as pithas (rice cakes), sweets, and savory snacks, making it a vibrant feast for the senses.

For many, Mahalaya is not only a day of reflection but also a signal that Durga Puja, the grand 10-day festival dedicated to the goddess Durga, is near. Local Durga Puja committees have already begun performing rituals to kickstart preparations for the upcoming festivities. (ANI)

Also Read: Assam: Peddler Arrested With Narcotics in Guwahati

Also watch: